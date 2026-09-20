India must take design skills advantage: Endiya Partners' Sateesh Andra

What are the few things that India must focus on to excel in the semiconductor space?
While India is building the necessary infrastructure, which is fabs, assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP), packaging and all that, we have to take advantage of the design skills that are there in the country. To me, that's very critical. Initially, you will have to create momentum based on your strengths.
These infrastructure ecosystems are very necessary for the country in the medium term, but in the short term, they won't go live.
Once a semicon or deep-tech startup gets funding, what are the next set of challenges they face?