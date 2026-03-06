India one of our fastest-growing markets: Siemens MD & CEO Sunil Mathur

As India aims to focus on digital infrastructure and manufacturing, technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to increasingly be integrated into industrial operations. In an interaction with Prachi Pisal in Mumbai on the sidelines of Transform – Siemens Innovation Day 2026, Sunil Mathur , managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Siemens Limited, spoke about AI adoption, opportunities in India’s data centre market, and the outlook for industrial technology. Edited excerpts:

How is Siemens integrating AI across its operations and in its overall business?

We are using AI in the data centre, and it is also effective in manufacturing. For India, AI is critical in energy, and India's energy requirement is increasing. It's going to be used in manufacturing, and India's manufacturing requirements will increase. Siemens has got AI very clearly because we understand how a lot of the processes work across sectors, including aerospace, defence, pharmaceuticals, cement and steel, among others.

We already have a lot of partnerships, including with Nvidia. So, we will continue to partner with an ecosystem and create an ecosystem. We already have a whole lot of partners on the accelerator platforms. We will continue to expand that base. It makes sense to enter into creating ecosystems. No individual or an individual company can do everything.

You have partnered Nvidia and recently expanded that collaboration. Should we expect more such partnerships, going forward? If so, which areas are likely to be the focus?

We are able to bring in our AI understanding as a back-end to everything that we offer the customers.

Creating an ecosystem is important. That’s because, for customers, problem-solving is important. If one does it on their own, that's fine. But if they have to do it with an ecosystem of partners, that's even better. And that's what we are doing.

What are your views on physical AI? Where does India currently stand, and what is your outlook for the segment, going forward?

It will come. But we have to take one step after the other. We still haven't adopted AI. We are not natural adopters of AI yet. We are still doing complex manufacturing.