India poised to benefit from global capex supercycle: Ravi Dharamshi

The world is now looking for locations that can provide relatively neutral ground, reliable power and a skilled workforce. India has all three, which is one reason it has emerged as a major alternative destination for data centres. India’s regulatory environment is also supportive. This is driving data-centre capex into the country and supporting the broader private-sector capex cycle. In 2001, India’s central government capex was around ₹50,000 crore. By 2008, at the peak, it had risen to around ₹6 lakh crore, almost a 12-fold increase. Currently, the starting base has largely been private-sector capex. India was stuck in the ₹5–6 lakh crore range until around 2023–24. Since then, capex has risen to around ₹12 lakh crore. In three to four years, it has roughly doubled.