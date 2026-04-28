India remains key long-term growth market for Coca-Cola: CEO Braun

Atlanta-headquartered beverage major Coca-Cola has said investing in India remains one of its most important long-term priorities.

During the January-March earnings call, Henrique Braun, chief executive officer of Coca-Cola, said: “We are working with partners to strengthen execution capabilities and gradually expand further. In India, it is important to build this for the long term, a place where we are fortunate to also have local brands under the portfolio … that gives us the opportunity to be connected with the consumers in a very unique way.”

However, Braun also noted that Coca-Cola was “far away” from calling India a mature market.

“We are still far away from building an overall architecture in areas such as RGM (revenue growth management) and development capabilities in the market.” Braun said the company’s price-mix in the region declined by six percentage points during the quarter as Coca-Cola continued investing for future growth. While some factors affected performance during the quarter, he stressed that the company’s long-term priority in India was to invest in growth, strengthen the economic health of the system, stay ahead of the curve, and bring more consumers into its base. During the quarter, Coca-Cola in India focused on driving affordability and linking its brands to key consumer moments, including associating Thums Up with the T20 Cricket World Cup.