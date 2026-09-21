India's data centre buildout set for a major 5-6-year push: Puneet Chandok

All players in the ecosystem will, in fact, have to find ways to replenish and add much more water back to the ecosystem than they consume every year, he said.
“Every rupee spent on a data centre leads to 3.5x rupees of impact,” Chandok said, quoting a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
The BCG study estimates that India’s data centre buildout could generate $140-200 billion in economic output for India through 2030.
“India has strong momentum to emerge as a global data-centre hub, with capacity expected to reach 6–8 gigawatts by 2030, supported by $100 billion-plus in committed investment, growing domestic demand, strong connectivity, and a power advantage,” the study said.