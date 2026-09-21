India's data centre buildout set for a major 5-6-year push: Puneet Chandok

“Microsoft’s datacentre regions across India are now AI-enabled, built with AI-capable hardware, high-efficiency cooling systems, and the platform foundation required to host and run advanced AI workloads, bringing frontier AI capability closer to Indian organisations,” Chandok said earlier during the event.

Indian enterprises are also catching up fast ahead of the May 2027 deadline to comply with the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, he told this newspaper. “Our job is to make sure that we give them (enterprises) the tools in a sovereign, secure way so that they can build,” he said.