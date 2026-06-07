India's green hydrogen market at an inflexion point: IFC exec Fakhoury

The proof is going to be in what we are implementing now. One way to look at this is how this platform is really differentiating. We think the choice of the platform is part of why we deliberately entered through that model. Because the platform actually brings both commercial credibility and is helping shift the market dynamics. This is a platform that is reducing the barrier to green hydrogen adoption for industrial consumers that allows replication and scale. From IFC’s perspective, this investment is more about demonstrating how we can make an entire sector more investible, rather than doing a project. Hydrogen as a Service (HaaS) model is really solving a market barrier because the customers do not have to worry about operational burden. It is also important for scale and replicability, creating sustained employment across the value chain, and market signalling from us because this is platform and not specific project. We are at an early stage in terms of Green Hydrogen market development in India.