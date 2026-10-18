India's R&D Achilles' heel needs a $100 billion fix: Peak XV Partners MD

The big takeaway is that now is the time for Indian innovation and entrepreneurship. If you are an aspiring entrepreneur, this is the best time to start up. If you’re an investor, you should be going all in on Indian innovation. If you’re a policymaker, you should do everything you can to accelerate this moment. That is the big takeaway.

The second big takeaway is that if we can address our R&D gap, we have a real shot at becoming the most innovative nation in the world. India spends about $18 billion a year on R&D, equivalent to 0.65 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). The US spends 3.5 per cent of its GDP on R&D, while China spends 2.5 per cent. Israel, with a population of 10 million, spends more than we do. So, that $18 billion figure needs to rise to $100 billion. We need to increase it fivefold. Both the government and the private sector need to step up and dramatically raise R&D spending.