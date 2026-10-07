India's wind power capacity may cross 250 Gw by 2035: Suzlon's Girish Tanti

India’s wind power capacity may cross 250 gigawatts (GW) by 2035, well above the government’s current target of 155 GW, owing to rising electricity demand, said Girish Tanti, co-founder and vice-chairman of the Suzlon Group. He added that the government may soon revise the target and that this is expected to save the government around ₹2 trillion in imports.

"While the current target for 2035 is 155 GW, I expect this target to soon be revised upward to about 250 GW by the government. This expectation is driven by high demand, supply readiness, and the natural fitment of wind energy into India's load profile," Tanti said.

According to the annual demand plans from all states, demand amounts to around 147 GW of wind energy by 2035. Adding the commercial and industrial open-access market demand of another 100 GW, total demand reaches nearly 250 GW, he added. A recent study by the government also stated that adopting a least-cost path by adding 93 GW of wind capacity and bringing total capacity towards 250 GW could save the Centre ₹2 trillion. The sector is already on track to meet the government’s 100 GW wind capacity target for 2030, with about 59 GW of projects completed, 29 GW bid out and under execution, and another 15 GW under construction in the open-access commercial and industrial (C&I) market. "These add up to around 103 GW. Therefore, reaching 100 GW of wind capacity by 2030 is a done deal," Tanti said.

The industry major expects India to be a global supply chain hub in the near future, with exports targeted at markets in Southeast Asia, Europe and the broader Global South (Africa and South America). "As trade relations (e.g., US-India) continue to smooth out, exports to the US will also grow. Globally, around 133 countries utilize wind power, offering a substantial export market for Indian manufacturers," he added. He further added that the industry may soon overcome transmission bottlenecks. Historically, transmission systems were built for conventional energy projects with gestation periods of around four years, leading to a relaxed approach. In contrast, renewable energy projects (solar, wind and hybrid) take only 18 to 36 months to set up.