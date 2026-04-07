India to be priority market post-Fortis deal, IHH eyes cluster expansion

Pandit: Our focus is on clusters. For example, in the northern cluster, we have Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Ludhiana, which are big Tier-2 cities. If you look at Delhi-NCR, we have Fortis in Manesar as well. So I think where we have the advantage of being in a cluster, that is where we will go.
Nair: I think the key criteria in any city, be it Tier 1 or 2, is availability. There must be demand for healthcare services. Then you must find good personnel. You must be able to hire doctors and nurses, and that is exactly what we are doing in some of these cities where we are present.