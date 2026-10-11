India to lead world in adopting agentic AI: Ericsson CTO Erik Ekkuden

There is a lot of innovation in Indian universities and the startup ecosystem, although it is too early to say how much of it is scalable. The knowledge and ambition are there. India’s work on AI, including what we saw at the AI Impact Summit, suggests that the country can lead in AI applications and in distributing AI more widely across society. This is often described as democratising AI. AI cannot run only in large data centres; it also needs to move into homes and devices and be trusted. Ericsson can help India and work with local startups to bring those applications onto the intelligent fabric, with the required security, trustworthiness and performance.