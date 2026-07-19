India will remain a strong driver for JSW Steel: Joint MD & CEO Acharya

Overseas operations have done well. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of US operations stood at about $16 million, up from almost breakeven in Q4. This has been possible due to the caster upgradation and vacuum degassing now in place in Ohio, so, capacities are ramping up — we had shutdowns in Q4. Both Baytown and Ohio have contributed positively to Ebitda, which is a big thing. In Italy, despite our annual shutdown in May, we delivered €7 million of Ebitda.