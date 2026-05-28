'Indian enterprises shifting from PoC projects to agentic AI rollout'

As Indian enterprises are moving from artificial-intelligence (AI) pilots to large-scale deployment, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is positioning its agentic AI platform, AWS Quick, as a platform that can work across enterprise applications instead of being tied to a single software ecosystem.

“What we hear a lot from people here is, one, they are moving from this prototyping experimentation phase to getting it deployed. And they want to start seeing this impact across a larger body of their employee base,” Thakkar said in an interaction with Business Standard, on the sidelines of the AWS summit in Mumbai. The comments come at a time when enterprises globally are racing to operationalise agentic AI systems that can independently execute tasks and workflows, moving beyond chatbot-style interfaces.