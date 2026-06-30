IndiGo's CHRO Pasricha resigns; Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi to take charge

IndiGo on Tuesday announced the resignation of its Chief Human Resources Officer Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, who has been with the airline for over eight years, and will be replaced by Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi.

Bakshi is currently the Group Head of Human Resources at InterGlobe Enterprises.

The resignation of Pasricha marks another senior-level exit at the country's largest airline, IndiGo, since the massive operational disruptions in December 2025.

CEO Pieter Elbers departed in March and Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra is set to leave next month. Jason Heter, who was heading the Operations Control Centre (OCC) left earlier this year.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the airline under the brand IndiGo, said Pasricha has resigned and will be relieved from the services on July 19. Bakshi from InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent of InterGlobe Aviation, would take over Pasricha's role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) from July 20. Pasricha, in his resignation letter dated June 2 addressed to InterGlobe Aviation's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, said that over the past few months, "we have had discussions on my professional journey and personal aspirations and my decision to move on from role as CHRO at IndiGo". He has been with IndiGo for eight-and-a-half years.