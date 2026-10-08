IndiGrid InvIT expects AUM to cross ₹45,000 cr over the next 2-3 yrs: MD

In India, there is too much aggressive bidding taking place in the battery storage sector. We believe there needs to be stringent qualification criteria. Right now, we assess that two out of three projects are not going to be built. We will see that a year from now, when it is time for all the announcements and aggressive bids that have taken place to translate into actual projects. Many of them may not get built because they are not financially viable. We see that as a material risk to the sector. The only way to really contain aggressive bidding is to have qualified players with the right experience in bidding and executing projects. In the absence of that, we run the risk of those capacities not coming up. That's what we believe is the current state of affairs.