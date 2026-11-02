Institutions must learn to outgrow their founders: Equitas MD & CEO

Every time investors asked the same questions, I had the same answers. Banks of a similar size had much higher daily trading volumes than us. Feedback from several investors was also that this was an overhang. Only when the overhang goes away will the bank’s performance be reflected in its valuation. I have been fighting this perception for the past two to three years. So, we have been thinking about this for some time now.

We were doing well on all fronts — growth, portfolio quality, credit costs, and profitability, among others. Besides, we had brought down the microfinance portfolio from 53 per cent when we became a bank to 11 per cent now. We then thought that if the transition had to happen, this was the right time, when the next person would not have to do any firefighting and could simply take charge and grow the bank from here.