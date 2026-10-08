Home / Companies / People / IPO start of Jio's journey, striving to remain affordable: Akash Ambani

IPO start of Jio's journey, striving to remain affordable: Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani said Jio aspires to deliver India's biggest IPO, while satellite broadband, affordable tariffs and wider connectivity will remain central to its growth strategy

Akash Ambani
premium
Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani | Image: PTI
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 1:45 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Reliance Jio’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO) with the potential to be the largest in the country will also be the start of unlocking shareholder value and growth, Chairman Akash Ambani said in a conversation with Business Standard’s Gulveen Aulakh on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress on Thursday. With plans to launch its own satellite service at scale, the country’s largest carrier’s top executive Ambani said that the aim was to bring broadband services to all Indian homes at affordable levels, while it continues to push for affordability and inclusivity on mobile tariffs. Edited excerpts:
 
The IPO is coming up. How confident are you of making it one of the biggest, or rather, the biggest in the country?
 
That's certainly the aspiration from my point of view, but the IPO is just the start of the journey. From my perspective, Reliance has had a very, very strong history on shareholder value and growth, and that's what we need to focus on in the further journey from the IPO.
 
Of course, the IPO is the biggest step for us as a company. We're a 10-year-old company, and we truly believe that the future ahead is a very exciting path.
 
We've worked on the mission of bringing technologies that enhance the lives of every Indian consumer, every Indian citizen, and from my perspective, the IPO will be a great place for us to start and go on from there.
 
What are the likely timelines for the IPO?
 
We're doing a public issue. It’s a non-confidential IPO. At the right time, you'll know the timelines. But we're working very hard on it.
 
In terms of unlocking value, you also have satellite operations coming up and have already applied for it. How big do you want the satcom operations to be in terms of scale?
 
I've always said that Jio has always stood for the consumer and satellite plays a part in it.
 
The biggest use case for satellite technology today is the home-connect part of it, and from my perspective, today we need to make sure that the home broadband story is now that every Indian home should be able to get a home broadband connection.
 
That’s the mission that we're working on, and satellite is only going to increase that very, very rapidly.
 
Today, we can say that we cover 99% of Indian homes. Anyone who wants a home service can really avail of it from Jio's technology.
 
It's always delivering that consumer value rather than looking at technology. We always believe that technology serves its purpose, but we have to give services to our Indian consumers that are of the highest quality and the most affordable offering.
 
Elon Musk has said that certain oligarchs were blocking Starlink’s India entry. Would you want to comment on it?
 
No, not really.
 
What’s your perspective on steps you would like to take to raise average revenue per user (ARPU), including tariff hikes such as Airtel’s increase for postpaid customers?
 
What we need to do is deliver a lot of value for our consumers.
 
Jio has always stood for inclusivity. We've brought 50 crore Indians to a data-centric world, and we’ll keep on driving that.
 
At the right time, and as our services are launching, we'll look to explore all the avenues, but we've always stood for inclusivity, we've always stood for affordability.
 
We will stick to being very inclusive for all Indians and very affordable.
 
On postpaid, all our customers are equal. We want to ensure the highest quality of services to our customers and we'll keep on doing that.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IndiGrid InvIT expects AUM to cross ₹45,000 cr over the next 2-3 yrs: MD

India's wind power capacity may cross 250 Gw by 2035: Suzlon's Girish Tanti

Premium

Tissot India growth a question of when, not if: Global CEO Sylvain Dolla

Premium

Sign-ups for AI courses, micro-credentials gain traction: Coursera India MD

Premium

L&T Realty eyes ₹25,000 crore launches across three cities in H2FY27

Topics :Akash ambaniReliance Industriesinitial public offering IPO

First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

Next Story