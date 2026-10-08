IPO start of Jio's journey, striving to remain affordable: Akash Ambani

That's certainly the aspiration from my point of view, but the IPO is just the start of the journey. From my perspective, Reliance has had a very, very strong history on shareholder value and growth, and that's what we need to focus on in the further journey from the IPO.
Of course, the IPO is the biggest step for us as a company. We're a 10-year-old company, and we truly believe that the future ahead is a very exciting path.
We've worked on the mission of bringing technologies that enhance the lives of every Indian consumer, every Indian citizen, and from my perspective, the IPO will be a great place for us to start and go on from there.