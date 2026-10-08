IPO start of Jio's journey, striving to remain affordable: Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO) with the potential to be the largest in the country will also be the start of unlocking shareholder value and growth, Chairman Akash Ambani said in a conversation with Business Standard’s Gulveen Aulakh on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress on Thursday. With plans to launch its own satellite service at scale, the country’s largest carrier’s top executive Ambani said that the aim was to bring broadband services to all Indian homes at affordable levels, while it continues to push for affordability and inclusivity on mobile tariffs. Edited excerpts: