Iran war has trebled key input costs: Hindustan Zinc's CEO Arun Misra

We want to move from 1 million tonne (mt) of metal production to 2 mt in three to four years. At 1 mt, we produce 800,000 tonnes of zinc. At 2 mt, zinc production alone would rise to about 1.6 mt. That would make us by far the largest zinc producer in the world.

We are also building much more modern facilities with higher efficiency, which will further reduce our cost of production. Currently, at 1 mt, we have planned for about 70 per cent renewable energy. At 2 mt, we will need to take that to perhaps 80–90 per cent. Investors can expect silver production of anywhere between 1,200 tonnes and 1,500 tonnes over time.