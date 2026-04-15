Jakson Group to set up 3 GW solar wafer, ingot capacity by early 2028

We acquired land about five months ago, spread over 113.5 acres. The groundbreaking ceremony was conducted in November. Most approvals are in place, and environmental clearance is expected in 4–5 months. Machinery orders are in progress and will convert into contracts within 2–3 months.

Engineering and drawings are also underway. The project will be executed in phases. Over five years, we aim to build a 5 Gw integrated facility with an investment of around ₹8,000 crore. The first phase will involve ₹3,000 crore. We will begin with cells. We expect commissioning of the cell facility around May–July 2027. Module capacity already exists and can be expanded quickly. In parallel, the company will continue backward integration for ingots and wafers. Work has already started, and orders are being placed with vendors. We expect to commission 3 Gw of ingot and wafer capacity by March–April 2028.