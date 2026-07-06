Jindal Stainless appoints Kunjal Mehta as chief financial officer

Jindal Stainless on Monday said Kunjal Mehta has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

His appointment is with effect from June 25, the stainless steel maker said in a statement.

"Kunjal brings deep expertise across corporate finance, treasury, fundraising, and business transformation, along with a strong track record of value creation in large and complex organisations. I am confident his leadership will further strengthen our financial resilience and support our upward trajectory in the manufacturing business," Jindal Stainless MD Abhyuday Jindal said.

At Jindal Stainless, he will lead the company's financial strategy and play a key role in its next phase of growth, expansion, and value creation.