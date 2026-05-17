JSW Steel eyes top-two position outside China, says Jayant Acharya

JSW Steel is embarking on a major expansion in India, aiming to raise capacity from the current 36.4 million tonne (mt), including joint ventures (JVs), to 78 mt and emerge as one of the world’s top two steel producers outside China. Jayant Acharya , joint managing director and chief executive officer, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt in an audio interview that confidence in India’s domestic growth story is underpinning the company’s aggressive expansion plans. Edited excerpts:

Steel prices have been on an uptrend. What is the outlook?

The growth path we are now projecting — 62 mt for JSW Steel and 78 mt including JVs in India — will make us one of the largest steel companies in the world. That long-term story is rooted in our belief in India’s growth story.

Simultaneously, we are enhancing our raw material security. Most importantly, we significantly strengthened our balance sheet after the BPSL asset sale. These form the foundation for the next phase of growth.

We started our capacity expansion projects last year — Utkal, Kadapa, downstream investments, and the rampup of JSW Vijayanagar Metallics assets.

From the lows seen in the third quarter (October-December/Q3), prices gradually inched up between January and March, supported by seasonal demand in India as well as the safeguard duty. Part of the price impact was reflected in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4), while the remaining impact will flow into the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27.

Steel prices increased year-on-year and sequentially. What are your expectations in the near term?

If you look at steel production by major countries, our capacity would probably be comparable to the production levels of the US or Japan, which are ranked third and fourth globally. So, this is a significant step up. We will probably be among the top two steel producers outside China.

Where would JSW Steel position itself on the global steel map with this expansion?

Costs have also risen, and that will play out in Q1 as well. However, we expect to offset that through higher prices and improved spreads.

To what extent do you think the safeguard duty has contributed to the firming up of steel prices in the domestic market?

The safeguard duty has helped provide a stable environment for the industry. Countries across the world have been imposing safeguard measures — in the range of 25 to 50 per cent — for some time now. India’s approach is far more balanced.