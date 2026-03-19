Kaizad Bharucha to take on more responsibilities at HDFC Bank, says CEO

Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director at HDFC Bank, who currently looks after the entire asset side of the bank’s balance sheet, is set to get more responsibilities as the bank re-examines its organisational structure going forward.

In a call with analysts on Thursday, Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank, said, “As we move forward, we will sort of re-examine our organisational structure, and with the consent and advice of the board, we will announce it at the appropriate time.”

“Kaizad is a very dear colleague, and I have the highest regard and respect for him. He handles the entire asset business of the balance sheet, which reflects the kind of respect and stature that he commands within the organisation, both at the board level and at the management level as well. So that will continue. In fact, he will only get more responsibilities as we move forward,” he said.