Keki Mistry may get an extension as interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank

Keki Mistry, who was appointed interim part-time non-executive chairman of HDFC Bank for a three-month term, is likely to receive an extension, sources aware of the development said. This comes as India’s largest private lender continues its search for a non-executive chairman, following the abrupt resignation of Atanu Chakraborty in March.

Mistry was appointed interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank with effect from March 19, 2026, for a period of three months, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). His term is set to end on June 19, 2026.

Mistry had earlier indicated that he was not inclined to continue beyond the three-month period. “As far as I am concerned, my role is for three months. I would like to stabilise things as much as I can. At the end of three months, would I want to continue? At the moment, my feeling is no,” he had said in March.