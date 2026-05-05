Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw names niece Claire Mazumdar as successor at Biocon

Biotech major Biocon is entering a defined succession phase, with founder-chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw naming her niece Claire Mazumdar as successor, signalling continuity in leadership as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

In a recent interview, Mazumdar-Shaw said she has put in place a phased transition plan under which Claire will gradually move into leadership, eventually taking over as chairperson.

The transition is expected to play out over the next five years, with Mazumdar-Shaw indicating she is “not hanging up” immediately but wants a structured handover.

Stating that she needs to make sure she puts Biocon “in good hands,” Mazumdar-Shaw said: “I have seen my niece Claire as my successor, because I think she has proved to me that she can run a company.”

In a series of posts on social media, Mazumdar-Shaw said, “Claire will transition into my role at the right time so not planning to hang up my boots just yet!!” The market reaction was modestly positive. Shares of Biocon rose about 2.36 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday following the announcement. It reflected investor comfort with a clearly-articulated succession roadmap and continuity of promoter oversight. Claire (37) brings a mix of scientific training and entrepreneurial experience. She is the founder and chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing bifunctional antibodies for solid tumours. At Bicara, she has led strategy, fundraising and partnerships, taking the company from early-stage research to a Nasdaq listing — an uncommon trajectory for a first-time founder.

Bicara was listed on Nasdaq in 2024 at a valuation of more than $800 million and now commands a market capitalisation of over $1.6 billion, even as its lead cancer therapy remains in clinical trials. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biological Engineering from MIT, earned her MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a PhD in Cancer Biology from Stanford School of Medicine. Her research in tumour immunology and cancer epigenetics has been published in Nature, Cell Stem Cell and Cancer Cell. Claire has previously worked with global biotech and investment firms, including roles spanning scientific research, venture investing and company building. Before leading Bicara, she also worked with Third Rock Ventures and Rheos Medicines.

Her experience includes stints at Biocon group entities and exposure to international drug development ecosystems, giving her a cross-functional understanding of both science and commercialisation. At Bicara, Claire has been closely involved in advancing targeted oncology therapies, particularly in head and neck cancers, and in building collaborations with larger pharmaceutical players. Her work has focused on translating early-stage science into clinically viable assets — an area that aligns with Biocon’s push towards more complex biologics and innovation-led growth. Founded in 1978, Biocon has evolved into a global biopharmaceutical player with a significant presence in biosimilars and generics.

Claire could also benefit from support within the Mazumdar family. This includes her brother, Eric Mazumdar, who teaches at California Institute of Technology and specialises in artificial intelligence, as well as her husband, Thomas Roberts, an oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. Mazumdar-Shaw said she would welcome meaningful contributions from family members as Biocon moves into its next phase. The succession also keeps leadership within the promoter family, with Mazumdar-Shaw holding a significant stake in the company. Promoter and promoter group own almost 45 per cent of Biocon, according to BSE as of March 2026. Analysts typically view such clarity on leadership transition as a positive governance signal, particularly in founder-led firms where succession uncertainty can weigh on valuations.

Mazumdar-Shaw has emphasised that the transition will be gradual, allowing Claire to move through roles—potentially from board-level involvement to executive leadership—before assuming the top position. The move comes at a time when Biocon is repositioning itself for long-term growth, including strengthening its biologics business and expanding global reach. A defined succession plan could help the company navigate this phase while maintaining strategic continuity. Biocon’s next phase will be driven by advanced biotechnology, biosimilars and AI-led research. The company has already merged its generics and biologics businesses, reduced debt and streamlined operations to sharpen its strategic focus. Biosimilars now contribute nearly 60 percent of revenue, with 12 products commercialised and around 20 more in the pipeline.