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Kotak IB names Ramesh Srinivasan vice-chairman, appoints co-CEOs

V. Jayasankar and Sourav Mallik appointed managing directors and co-CEOs, while Srinivasan takes on a strategic advisory role from August 1

S Ramesh , MD & CEO, Kotak Investment Banking
In his new role, Srinivasan will advise the management on strategic matters and key institutional relationships, among other responsibilities
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Kotak Investment Banking (KIB), the investment banking arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Thursday announced the appointment of Ramesh Srinivasan as non-executive vice-chairman of the board for a three-year term, effective August 1, 2026.
 
In his new role, Srinivasan will advise the management on strategic matters and key institutional relationships, among other responsibilities, the firm said in a press release.
 
The board also appointed V. Jayasankar and Sourav Mallik as managing directors and co-chief executive officers (co-CEOs). Both will lead the investment banking business with equal authority and responsibility.
 
“Over the last decade, Kotak Investment Banking, under Ramesh’s leadership, has strengthened its position as a trusted, differentiated and market-leading franchise. Jayasankar and Sourav are exceptionally well placed to lead the business,” said Uday Kotak, chairman of Kotak Investment Banking.
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
 
 
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Topics :KotakInvestment BanksLeadership

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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