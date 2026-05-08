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KPIT Technologies founder and chairman Ravi Pandit passes away at 76

Ravi Pandit co-founded KPIT Technologies with Kishor Patil in the 1990s and helped build the firm into a global automotive software and mobility solutions company

ravi pandit
Ravi Pandit, Co-founder & Chairman, KPIT Technologies
Avik Das Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Ravi Pandit, co-founder and chairman of KPIT Technologies, passed away on Friday, the engineering research and design firm said in a filing. He was 76.
 
Pandit, along with Kishor Patil, founded the company in the 1990s. It now focuses on automotive software, electrification, and mobility solutions across 15 countries.
 
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our founder and chairman,” the company said.
 
KPIT’s engineering solutions power millions of vehicles across the US, Europe, and Asia, driving breakthroughs in autonomous mobility, electrification, and clean energy technologies.
 
Ravi was an alumnus of the Sloan School of Management at MIT, US, and a gold medal-winning Chartered Accountant.
 
He also chaired Kirtane & Pandit Chartered Accountants (KPCA), one of the largest Indian-origin professional services firms, with over 1,200 experts operating across 15 countries.
 
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Topics :KPIT Technologiesautomotive industry

First Published: May 08 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

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