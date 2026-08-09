L&T's next defence bet: ₹5,000 crore in electronics over five years

Yes. It was a step change. Now, we are making substantial investments in our own radar research and development (R&D). We are also investing in autonomous systems, both airborne and marine. The third area of investment is directed-energy weapons and laser equipment.

We are working with the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences, a Defence Research and Development Organisation laboratory, on that front. L&T recognises that counter-drone systems will be important, and that’s another area we are looking at. Our emphasis on electronics has also increased, and we are setting up additional manufacturing facilities in that segment. We have made electronics a vertical. Apart from strategic electronics, we are bringing in industrial electronics too. For that reason, we have clubbed all of them together under electronics products and systems. At present, the business segment is linked to L&T Precision Engineering and Systems, but the idea is to make it an independent entity in the future.