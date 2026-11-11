M&A opportunities exist for Indian firms in Europe: Citi's Viswas Raghavan

Viswas “Vis” Raghavan , head of banking and executive vice-chair at Citi, oversees corporate, commercial and investment banking, and works with the bank’s international franchises to drive global delivery of its resources across nearly 100 markets. In an exclusive interview with Subrata Panda and Manojit Saha in Mumbai, Raghavan says he wants India to be part of the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, given its large services sector. Edited excerpts:

Foreign investors have returned to Indian equities in recent days, partly due to a correction in technology stocks in the United States (US) and the AI trade. Do you think this trend will sustain?

When you first saw the rotation out of India, valuations in the country were also high. Capital moved to Taiwan, South Korea and other countries that are part of the AI ecosystem. Markets benefiting from the AI investment cycle attracted money.

The recent return of capital is being described as the anti-AI trade. I do not particularly like that characterisation. While it may benefit India in the short term through foreign portfolio and direct investment, I do not want India to be seen as part of an anti-AI wave. I want India to be part of the AI ecosystem.