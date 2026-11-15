Mahindra Finance to cut mobility loan share, expand newer segments by FY31

Our medium-term objective is to deliver a return on equity of 15 per cent, with scope for further improvement through leverage. These are medium-term goals and should be assessed over that period rather than on a quarter-on-quarter basis. We remain committed to a secured lending model and do not intend to enter unsecured lending as part of this growth strategy.

The impact needs to be assessed regionally rather than viewing it as a pan-Indian issue. While the overall monsoon deficit has been around 13 per cent, there are significant regional variations. We have around 20,000 frontline officers across the country, and our approach is to tailor collection strategies to local conditions rather than adopt a uniform approach across regions. However, delayed sowing has pushed back the kharif harvest and the realisation of farm incomes. Rabi sowing has also been relatively delayed. As a result, we could see some repayment delays over the course of the year. There is a distinction between delay and default, and our business model is designed to absorb such delays. Our target credit-cost range remains 1.3-1.7 per cent, and the business model has the capacity to withstand even a weak monsoon. We have also built additional provisions of around ₹852 crore as a buffer against potential downcycles, including an adverse El Niño outcome. In addition, we have strengthened our liquidity position, with a buffer of around ₹17,000 crore, which gives us flexibility even if funding conditions tighten.