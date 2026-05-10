Major reforms, consolidation in the works: Coal India CMD B Sairam

This year, India has already met a record peak power demand of 256 gigawatts (Gw). Analysts say demand could touch 270 Gw during May or June, especially because of El Niño conditions. We are fully prepared to meet whatever demand arises. We are hopeful of a better financial performance this year.

We are jointly developing a 1,600 Mw ultra-supercritical thermal power project at Chandrapura in partnership with Damodar Valley Corporation. The project, with an estimated investment of around ₹20,000 crore, is being implemented through a 50:50 joint venture. The expected post-equity internal rate of return is around 15.5 per cent, and commissioning is targeted around FY31. We are also continuing to pursue the Mahanadi Basin Power Project in Odisha. The project had encountered certain challenges, particularly regarding tariff-related issues and land acquisition. Discussions with stakeholders and the government are ongoing, given the project’s strategic importance. The proposed plant is expected to consume around 9-10 mt of coal annually from nearby coalfields, which could help moderate long-distance coal evacuation requirements on the railway network.