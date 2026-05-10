Major reforms, consolidation in the works: Coal India CMD B Sairam

Does consolidation also include the listing of subsidiaries?
Yes, definitely. Last year, we listed BCCL and CMPDI, and both performed well, strengthening our confidence in investor appetite for mining-sector companies. Post-listing, CMPDI appreciated around 16 per cent, while BCCL appreciated around 43 per cent. Today, CMPDI’s market capitalisation (mcap) is around ₹14,000 crore, while BCCL’s mcap is around ₹15,500 crore. This year, we are progressing with initial public offering plans for South Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields. Around 25 per cent equity dilution is under consideration, with greater clarity on timelines expected around August or September.
Can you elaborate on the reforms the company is planning?