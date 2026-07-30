Margins have bottomed out; NIM seen at 2.5-2.6%, says Canara Bank CEO

There is liquidity in the market, and we have grown 11.63 per cent. In this market, that is good growth in deposits. What we are targeting are high-value individuals, where we have shown good growth too, around 12 per cent. We want to reduce our dependency on bulk deposits. We want to replace some part of it with CASA and a larger part with retail term deposits, considering the other benefits of such deposits. On the advances side, we want to grow across the board. We want to grow in RAM as well, but at the same time we have a good pipeline in large corporates. We already have a credit growth pipeline of about 100 accounts on the large corporate side. Specifically, we have some sanctioned accounts to be disbursed, and we have some good leads that are in the process of being