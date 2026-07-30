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Home / Companies / People / Margins have bottomed out; NIM seen at 2.5-2.6%, says Canara Bank CEO

Margins have bottomed out; NIM seen at 2.5-2.6%, says Canara Bank CEO

Canara Bank expects to raise up to $2.5 billion through FCNR(B) deposits and overseas borrowings as it guides for stable margins and healthy credit growth

Brajesh Kumar Singh MD & CEO, Canara Bank
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Brajesh Kumar Singh MD & CEO, Canara Bank
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 12:27 AM IST
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State-run lender Canara Bank expects to mobilise $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion through Foreign CurrencyNon-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), deposits and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs), said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Brajesh Kumar Singh. In a telephonic interview with Anjali Kumari from Bengaluru, Singh said the bank has already raised $775 million in FCNR (B) deposits and is looking to cross $1 billion by the end of July. Edited excerpts:
 
Canara Bank’s net interest margin has compressed for two consecutive quarters. Do you think it has bottomed out? What is your guidance for the next quarter? 
We have protected it, at least, and I guess it has bottomed out. Last financial year, there was a 100 basis point repo reduction, and
53 per cent of our book is repo-linked, so that effect was there. Repo-based assets get repriced overnight, but deposits never get repriced to the same extent, and never overnight; they are repriced with a lag. We are also taking other measures to protect margins. Everybody has lost on account of NIM, but we have protected it.Guidance for the next quarter is between 2.5 per cent and 2.60 per cent.
 
What is your outlook for deposit and credit growth? Which segment will drive it? What is your target for RAM and corporate loan book growth, along with the current pipeline for corporate loans? 
There is liquidity in the market, and we have grown 11.63 per cent. In this market, that is good growth in deposits. What we are targeting are high-value individuals, where we have shown good growth too, around 12 per cent. We want to reduce our dependency on bulk deposits. We want to replace some part of it with CASA and a larger part with retail term deposits, considering the other benefits of such deposits. On the advances side, we want to grow across the board. We want to grow in RAM as well, but at the same time we have a good pipeline in large corporates. We already have a credit growth pipeline of about 100 accounts on the large corporate side. Specifically, we have some sanctioned accounts to be disbursed, and we have some good leads that are in the process of being
 
sanctioned and disbursed. Taken together, we can say there are roughly 100 accounts and a pipeline of about ₹50,000 crore.
 
How much comfort will this FCNR (B) mobilisation give to your deposits, and how much leverage are you offering? 
Taken together, with FCNR (B) and OFCBs, we will raise $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion. We are targeting FCNR (B) since it is available only this quarter, while OFCBs will be available up to December, so there is no case of crowding out. We are going hard for FCNR (B) during this quarter. We have already raised $775 million, and this month itself we will be looking to cross $1 billion. We will do a bit more beyond our base case of $2.3 billion. The leverage is nine times.
 
How much profit did you make by selling priority sector lending certificates this quarter? 
A little over ₹1,600 crore.
   

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Topics :Canara BankQ1 resultsFCNR

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

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