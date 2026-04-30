Massive traction in AI services revenue: Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh

That is one of the factors giving us optimism. We definitely have better visibility. This is because, at this time last year, a new paradigm was introduced with the (US) tariffs, and it was not clear where it would end because the initial perception was quite dramatic. Many supply chains have adjusted, and many of the economies where we operate are doing quite well. The environment is different from what it was two years ago, but it still seems to be stabilising, based on what we're seeing. Then, when you look at the underlying economy, with GDP growth in the US and Europe -- both good markets for us -- it appears quite resilient. So we see the macro environment in a place that is definitely giving us more clarity than last year.