Max Healthcare to add 1,200 beds in FY27, says Chairman Abhay Soi

“We have got an opportunity to acquire something which is over 10 acres of land right in the heart of the city. It is very well made with 250 beds which require a little bit of upgrade, providing us an opportunity to expand the capacity to close to 800 to 1,000 beds,” he said.
This is in line with Max’s earlier acquisitions in Lucknow and Mumbai, where the company acquired the assets and focused on renovating and turning them around, Soi said.
Commenting on future expansion, he said that there are around 20 cities where Max sees an opportunity citing low penetration. “It has been our stated position that we will look at cities where at least two of our peers have a proven viability that provides us with a large amount of comfort,” he added.