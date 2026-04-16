Max Healthcare to add 1,200 beds in FY27, says Chairman Abhay Soi

Healthcare major Max Healthcare is eyeing the addition of around 1,200 new beds to its system in India, and the expansion of its position in medical tourism in financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

“This move will expand Max’s overall capacity to around 6,500 beds by the end of FY27,” the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi told Business Standard in a virtual interaction.

The group further aims to build Centres of Excellence and expand its bed capacity to 10,000 over the next four years.

The company on Thursday announced the launch of a newly built 400-bed tower in its Max Smart Speciality Hospital in Delhi’s Saket. The chain has also recently acquired a controlling stake in the 250-bed Kalinga Hospital in Bhubaneswar, its first in a city in eastern India.

“We have got an opportunity to acquire something which is over 10 acres of land right in the heart of the city. It is very well made with 250 beds which require a little bit of upgrade, providing us an opportunity to expand the capacity to close to 800 to 1,000 beds,” he said.

This is in line with Max’s earlier acquisitions in Lucknow and Mumbai, where the company acquired the assets and focused on renovating and turning them around, Soi said.