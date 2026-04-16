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Max Healthcare to add 1,200 beds in FY27, says Chairman Abhay Soi

Max Healthcare plans to expand capacity to 6,500 beds by FY27 and boost medical tourism through overseas offices and new facilities, including a 400-bed tower in Delhi

Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare
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Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:12 PM IST
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Healthcare major Max Healthcare is eyeing the addition of around 1,200 new beds to its system in India, and the expansion of its position in medical tourism in financial year 2026-27 (FY27).
 
“This move will expand Max’s overall capacity to around 6,500 beds by the end of FY27,” the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi told Business Standard in a virtual interaction.
 
The group further aims to build Centres of Excellence and expand its bed capacity to 10,000 over the next four years.
 
The company on Thursday announced the launch of a newly built 400-bed tower in its Max Smart Speciality Hospital in Delhi’s Saket. The chain has also recently acquired a controlling stake in the 250-bed Kalinga Hospital in Bhubaneswar, its first in a city in eastern India.
 
“We have got an opportunity to acquire something which is over 10 acres of land right in the heart of the city. It is very well made with 250 beds which require a little bit of upgrade, providing us an opportunity to expand the capacity to close to 800 to 1,000 beds,” he said.
 
This is in line with Max’s earlier acquisitions in Lucknow and Mumbai, where the company acquired the assets and focused on renovating and turning them around, Soi said.
 
Commenting on future expansion, he said that there are around 20 cities where Max sees an opportunity citing low penetration. “It has been our stated position that we will look at cities where at least two of our peers have a proven viability that provides us with a large amount of comfort,” he added.
 
He added that the hospital operator will seek opportunities in cities where it  can hit the target of 20 to 25 per cent of pre-tax return on capital employed (ROCE) within four to five years of making an investment.
 
The chain is also eyeing an opportunity to expand its footprint in the medical tourism segment. Max aims to invest in the establishment of overseas offices to facilitate the entry of foreign patients into India.
 
Max currently operates 23 such offices globally, up from two offices four years ago.
 
“We are establishing these offices to build trust and provide reassurance for international patients. When patients travel to India for treatment, they and their families feel confident knowing they have a local point of contact in their home country,” Soi said.
 
He added that the new facility in Saket aims to make Delhi-NCR a hub for medical value travel, in line with the Centre’s vision to establish India as the leading destination for medical tourism, supported by the government’s ‘Heal in India’ initiative.
 

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Topics :Max HealthcareCompany Newsmedical tourism

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

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