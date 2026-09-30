MF investors showed resilience by continuing SIPs: Anand Vardarajan

For the last two years, we have gone through a sideways market, with very little performance to talk about, particularly as far as largecaps are concerned. During this period, investors have shown remarkable resilience by continuing with their SIPs.
In fact, the SIP pool has continued to increase. This is despite alternatives such as bank recurring deposits and fixed deposits being available.
You said that the last few years have been strong for your company. What worked for you?
It has been a combination of several factors. First, our presence across product categories has helped us capture opportunities across different segments of the market.