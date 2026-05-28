'MSME clients have made loan requests worth over ₹650 cr under ECLGS 5.0'

The current environment will certainly remain an overhang. We closed FY26 with MSME growth of 14.81 per cent, with a significant portion of that growth coming in during the second half. We expect this momentum to continue into this year as well. Another key contributor to the nearly 20 per cent advances growth in FY26 was gold loans. However, we do not expect gold loans to grow at the same pace in FY27 because last year’s expansion was driven substantially by the sharp rise in gold prices. Whatever moderation we may see in gold loan growth, we expect to more than offset through MSME lending. At the same time, we are beginning to see encouraging signs in the housing loan segment, as our technology platform becomes fully operational. We are also focusing more actively on retail products like housing loans and car loans. For FY27, we are maintaining guidance in the range of 17-18 per cent, which we see as the minimum floor.