'MSME clients have made loan requests worth over ₹650 cr under ECLGS 5.0'
In Q4, the bank reported NIM of over 4 per cent largely because, in anticipation of higher deposit costs, we repriced advances earlierSubrata Panda Mumbai
In Q4, the bank reported NIM of over 4 per cent largely because, in anticipation of higher deposit costs, we repriced advances earlierSubrata Panda Mumbai
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 4:39 PM IST