MSMEs' cash flow rarely moves in a straight line: FlexiLoans cofounder

This is a structural shift. An MSMEs' cash flow rarely moves in a straight line. A garment manufacturer may need additional funds for 40 days ahead of the festive season, rather than a rigid three year loan. Flexible working capital solutions are better aligned with how small businesses actually operate. For this model to scale meaningfully, three things need to come together. First is cash flow-based underwriting, using India’s digital data rails such as account aggregator, GST and UPI, to assess the business more accurately. Second is a lower cost of capital, which can be enabled through greater co-lending partnerships with banks. And third is transparency. This should make credit more useful, not more complicated. If these three elements come together, flexible working capital can become a much more effective formal credit option for MSMEs.