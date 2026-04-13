Myntra names Sharon Pais as head as Flipkart accelerates 2027 IPO plans

Nandita Sinha, who is stepping down, will remain in an advisory capacity in the coming months. "Serving Myntra has been a rewarding journey," she said.

Myntra became one of the first major vertical e-commerce players globally to offer quick commerce in fashion at scale. The service currently operates in about 10 cities covering over 940 pin codes, and has expanded beyond metros into tier 2 cities including Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad. Pais said the focus is on meeting customer demand for immediacy — particularly in premium beauty and fashion — in a sustainable manner.