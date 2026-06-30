Nagarro can reach our growth rate in 6-12 qtrs: Persistent CEO Kalra

It is not as difficult as it would have been if Nagarro was a pure-play European company. It is always going to be challenging and we will mitigate it by planning diligently. The second risk is regulatory approvals, how much time they take, and the share tendering that has to happen. We believe those are all manageable risks. Once we have done this for four to six months from now, we start working together. The main thing would be to bring the best of each other. There are verticals such as industrials and consumer where they are stronger, service lines like SAP and embedded software that we don't have. We also do not have their presence in the Middle East, Japan and Europe. So we’ll have to figure out the best way of having people work tog­ether and the biggest thing wo­uld be to get some quick wins in the first few months from the time we get the approvals.