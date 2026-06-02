MMT eyes India listing, cautions against impact if West Asia war continues

On the potential impact on travel of the ongoing West Asia war, and the subsequent rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices leading to higher airfare and curtailment of West-bound flights, he said while sentiment had bounced back in the first quarter of FY27, upcoming quarters could feel the pinch.

“If that (West Asia crisis) prolongs, then there could certainly be an impact because then it will be inflationary everywhere, it will start impacting every industry. In such a scenario, discretionary demand goes down because people obviously then start to think and conserve. But, so far, it has been OK,” Magow said, noting the recent upswing in travel seen in the beginning of the summer travel season.