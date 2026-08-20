Need to find a Goldilocks balance in AI: Check Point Software CEO

These are such incredible times in technology overall and security specifically, and obviously India is one of the most important markets in the world. Beyond that, India is also our biggest R&D hub outside of Israel. So, for us, it's meeting our customers and partners on the one hand but also making sure that we take advantage of the incredible talent that is here. Whether it's our own employees, universities we work with, business leaders, or political leaders, meeting with them is incredibly important for us. I'm glad to be here.