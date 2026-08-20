Need to find a Goldilocks balance in AI: Check Point Software CEO

Are the engagements mostly with the government or businesses?
It's both. At the end of the day, cybersecurity is something that every industry, whether it's public, private, defence, etc., needs to be aware of. We're all interdependent. You cannot be a resilient nation if you don't have a resilient grid, electricity, utilities, defence capabilities and banking system etc. All of these things intersect. When you think about a very large, sophisticated, and advanced nation like India, the challenges are immense, and the only way to create resiliency is to look at it from different perspectives.
How is India placed in your overall strategy and vision?