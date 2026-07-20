New CEO will ensure continuity of strategy at South Indian Bank: Seshadri

We had written off around 1 per cent of our balance sheet at the end of March. If you adjust for that, growth was 18 per cent. Our view is that we should be able to grow 2-3 per cent faster than the industry. We have that capability because we have a relatively smaller balance sheet compared to many of our peers. We continue to focus on the RAM (Retail, Agri, and MSME) segment, and we want to grow it faster. We have invested in new systems, processes, technology and products to strengthen that business, and we are seeing good momentum there.