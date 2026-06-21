NLC India's ₹1 trillion expansion plan takes global route for borrowing

State-owned NLC India plans to raise over ₹1 trillion through a mix of domestic and overseas borrowings over the next four to five years to fund its ₹1.25 trillion expansion programme, Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said in an exclusive interview. The company has already secured a $117 million green loan from Germany’s KfW (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau) and is processing green loans from Japanese institutions. In a video interaction from Neyveli with Saket Kumar and Sudheer Pal Singh , Motupalli spoke about NLC’s critical mineral strategy, overseas expansion plans, funding road map, proposed NLC India Renewables (NIRL) initial public offering (IPO), and mining expansion plans. Edited excerpts:

What are some of your immediate priorities at present?

Our immediate priority is the commercialisation of the 1,980 megawatt Ghatampur thermal power station (Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh). This is a significant achievement for NLC because, at one point, there were doubts about whether the project would materialise.

Another key focus area is critical minerals. Leveraging our 70 years of experience in open-cast mining, we have secured two critical mineral blocks in Chhattisgarh and have now emerged as the preferred bidder for two titanium-vanadium blocks in Telangana with substantial reserves.