No impact of Tata Sons board tussle on TCS: COO Aarthi Subramanian

India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS’) second quarter (FY27) numbers hinted at an improvement in demand, at least in its largest vertical — banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). Its revenue from artificial intelligence (AI) crossed a milestone of 10 per cent of overall numbers. In an interview with Shivani Shinde, Aarthi Subramanian , executive director, president and chief operating officer, talks about the company’s AI journey and Tata Sons board tussle, among other issues. Edited excerpts:

What is your view on the recent US labour crackdown? Will it have any impact on TCS?

When you look at the issue being discussed, it is about applications for Green Cards from H-1B visas. If you look back, the number of H-1B visas we apply for has significantly declined over the years. The number of people converting from H-1B visas to Green Cards over the last two years would probably be in single digits. So, this is not a major issue for us.

There has been absolutely no impact on business, and no questions from customers. Especially this quarter, Krithi (K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director) and I have met a lot of customers, and we have had customers visiting us here. There have been no questions or concerns from anyone.

Have the recent developments at the Tata Sons board had any impact on TCS’s business? Have clients reached out with concerns?

We made the shift to hiring talent locally, and therefore, this does not affect our customers or our business.

We no longer rely on this mechanism to service our customers because we have shifted towards investing in and hiring local talent. More than 50 per cent of our employees in North America, which would be over 30,000 people, are local hires.

This is probably the fifth consecutive quarter of positive momentum in the international business. Do you see this momentum continuing at the same pace, or do you expect it to improve?

If you look at this quarter, international business grew by 1.2 per cent, which is strong. We all know that the next quarter, Q3 of FY27, is a seasonally weak quarter because of furloughs. But client conversations and momentum continue to be good across all geographies, with the UK leading, while the US and Europe grew by around 0.4 per cent.