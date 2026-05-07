No impact on profitability for transition to ECL norms: Kalyan Kumar

Net interest margin fell 33 bps to 3.07 per cent in FY26. Have margins bottomed out?
I agree with you. NII has grown by 1.97 per cent and 61 per cent of the loan book was linked to an external benchmark. Due to the policy repo rate reduction of 125 bps (since February 2025), there was a major hit to interest income. That is why NIM reduced, though NII was positive, because due to high growth, yield on advances was 8.21 per cent in FY26. We aim to maintain NIM at 3 per cent or above. Some of the deposits have been re-priced. In Q1 and Q2 of FY27, more deposits will be re-priced. We have that comfort while loan rates have stabilised. Cost of deposits, which was 4.82 per cent in FY26, is expected to improve to 4.6–4.7 per cent. So margins will improve.