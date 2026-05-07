No impact on profitability for transition to ECL norms: Kalyan Kumar

One is per-branch business, which is ₹117 crore, while for peers it is more than ₹200 crore. Productivity from business units is not commensurate with peers. Another example is lease rental for premises and branches. I found out that if a lease is getting expired in the next six months, the bank does not have much bargaining power to get good rates. We have now decided to start searching for new premises or start negotiating with existing landlords two years before expiry of the agreement, so that we can get good rates. Another thing I found out is that our branches are keeping 10 per cent higher cash, which is also increasing the cost. We are strategically working to reduce our cost.