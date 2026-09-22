On AI, we were always Navy SEALs, never regular army: Publicis Sapient CEO

Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz has spent more than 25 years telling top executives how to transform their businesses. He advises some of the world's largest companies such as Carrefour, Goldman Sachs, Marriott and Unilever. He focuses on embedding artificial intelligence (AI) into how they operate. Vaz was just named to TIME's 2026 list of the 100 most influential people in AI.

In an audio interview with Peerzada Abrar from London, he says India's IT services industry is entering a phase where scale alone can no longer sustain its traditional model. This is because AI changes the economics of software work. Edited excerpts:

Normally, a company would find people who understood COBOL, go line by line through the code, capture what the intent behind that code was, and then start writing new software in a modern language like Java.

Historically, we didn't do some of this work. I like to think of us as the Navy SEALs rather than a big army or a scaled organisation... they had millions and millions of lines of COBOL code on a typical mainframe, like an IBM AS/400.

You were just named to TIME's ‘100 Most Influential People in AI for 2026.’ You've said the real opportunity isn't automating work as it's done today, but reimagining how it gets done. What does that look like in practice?

When things are at a pilot stage, they're very focused on a specific use case... The challenge when you deploy this into a broader environment is that... do you have all of the data sets connected? We were just with a bank a few days ago that had about 70 steps to onboard a new customer.

You've built platforms — Slingshot, Bodhi, Sustain — but many enterprises get stuck running AI pilots that never scale. What's different about how your clients move from pilot to a full AI-native operating model?

Today, with our Slingshot platform, we're able to ingest this code and then generate a series of spec documents from it. This helps us interpret what the original developer intended.

We reduced that 70-step process down to a few, with one of the steps being a human-in-the-loop validation, with a series of agents that were able to take on the workload that was normally passed on to the customer. That's a complete reimagination of how things were done.

You've said India's IT industry can no longer rely on scale and headcount alone, and that clients want specialised expertise and outcomes instead. What does that shift mean for Publicis Sapient in India?