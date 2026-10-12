Our non-satellite biz now matches satcom operations: Hughes India CEO

India is one of the few countries that have an organisation like the Indian Space Research Organisation, with space and launch capabilities. With the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the authorities are unshackling the sector. There is also a growing satellite ecosystem. Every time I come to the Indian Mobile Congress, I am amazed by the diversity of what is happening in this field through startups. These are looking at security, intelligence, payloads, launch, gateways, the low-earth orbit, surveillance, earth stations, and agricultural monitoring.
What are Hughes’ priorities as new satellite technologies become available?
We are looking to take our incumbent position in the market as the satcom market leader and leverage these great new technologies and bandwidth services. We have always had to manage around bandwidth. Now, we can go and, as they say, play on the front foot. We are focused on enterprise and government satcom, not the consumer market. But I feel the consumer market will come into its own once non-terrestrial network (NTN) technology allows a normal handset to talk directly to a satellite.