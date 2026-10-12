Our non-satellite biz now matches satcom operations: Hughes India CEO

We started as a VSAT company. Back then, those were only geostationary VSATs. But later, customers needed more bandwidth, more diversity, better speed, and more applications. They wanted to work faster. So we branched into managed services. Today, our satcom and non-satcom businesses are about the same size. We are not just a VSAT company.

With this kind of high-speed performance, low latency, global economics, and high capacity, it is going to open up this market. A lot of enterprises today use VSAT as the last resort when nothing else is available. This is because the cost is high and performance is not as good as terrestrial communication. But now you have a technology whose cost is not very high, and its performance is like terrestrial communication — sometimes even better. This technology takes a big leap forward. We will be able to win back existing customers and serve rural markets better.