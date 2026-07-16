Pathway to a universal banking licence remains open: Jana SFB MD & CEO

Investors understand the distinction between the holdco and the bank. There is no cross-default between the holdco and the bank. I am not on the holdco’s board, and they are not on the bank’s board. The holdco has not infused capital into the bank over the past four years. Therefore, investors understand there is no reason to be concerned about the bank because of developments at the holdco. The holdco’s primary asset is its shareholding in Jana SFB. The holders of the company’s non-convertible debentures have agreed to extend the maturity by six months to provide additional time for the sale of shares. It is essentially an extension of the repayment timeline rather than a contentious default. There is nothing for the bank to worry about.