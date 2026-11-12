Payments journey is beginning to take off, says Meta's Arun Srinivas

For Arun Srinivas , Meta India head, while commerce and discovery through Reels and creators continue to be a big focus, the expansion of WhatsApp across payments, business interactions and government services, along with the use of AI by small businesses, is clearly going to drive the company's next phase in India. In a video interview with Shivani Shinde, he talks about WhatsApp Pay, concerns related to CSAM and agentic AI. Edited excerpts:

Will Meta relook at its WhatsApp Pay strategy, especially with MDR now being introduced on UPI transactions? How significant is WhatsApp Pay in Meta's overall offering in India?

It is enormously strategic for us. If you look at how the future is shaping up, we all want to work with AI agents, enable one-click payments and make transactions seamless. Given that a lot of these conversations and transactions will happen on our platforms, payments are obviously super strategic for us.

All I want to say is that payments are definitely important to us, and you will see a lot more action in this space. I am sure we will have more to share as we introduce new features.

For example, we have connected with the Bharat Connect network, which is the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). Today, we have more than 22,722 billers across 30 categories, including electricity, gas, water, insurance, credit card bills and loan repayments.

Secondly, we have made significant efforts in this area. Over the last year or so, we have taken steps to improve the user experience and integrate bill payments into WhatsApp. The payments journey is really beginning to take off, particularly with the introduction of the bill payments hub and other capabilities.

We use technologies, tools and AI classifiers to identify and remove such content. We continuously invest in improving their effectiveness and our proactive detection capabilities.

We have zero tolerance towards any form of child sexual abuse or exploitation on our platforms. We have proactively removed over 5 million pieces of content in India alone in the first half of the year, across Facebook and Instagram. More than 98 per cent of this content was detected and removed proactively. We have shared these statistics in our blogs as well.

On the child sexual abuse material (CSAM) issue, one of the government's concerns is why such content continues to appear on platforms. What prevents companies such as Meta from identifying these offenders and taking action against them?

They now use what I would call ‘benign’ advertisements, which appear harmless but lead users to websites and applications outside our platforms. These are places where we may not have complete visibility or the ability to track subsequent activity.

For example, initially, much of this activity involved organic content. When we strengthened detection, these actors moved to advertisements. Once we began enforcing our policies and using AI classifiers to proactively detect such content in advertisements, they started adopting another tactic.

But the reality is that bad actors are everywhere, not just on the internet. They are constantly trying to evade our detection methods and are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Our endeavour is to continuously improve proactive detection, remove more such content and ensure that the relevant authorities have the information needed to take action.

More recently, we became the first platform to announce a direct partnership with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under which we will report such cases directly to the cybercrime portal. This was also one of the steps the government wanted platforms to take.

This is an ongoing battle because these actors continuously find new ways to evade detection. As I said, we have absolutely no tolerance for such content.

What we are now investing in, and will continue to strengthen, is developing tools that can help us detect such activities even when they move outside our platforms.

Obviously, there is a lot of excitement internally, and we are all waiting for it to be launched in India. I am sure we will share more details as we get closer to the launch.

Muse is already live. It was launched in the US and Canada and became the number one downloaded app. We recently launched it in Japan and Singapore, less than a couple of weeks ago. In Singapore, it has been available for about a week and is already the number one app.

With Meta launching Muse, how do you see agentic AI and agentic commerce playing out for Meta in India?

A concern emerging for commerce platforms is the presence of third-party agentic AI players. These are already businesses operating on WhatsApp that offer AI bots for ordering food, shopping and making payments. How does Meta see these players operating within its ecosystem? Do you foresee any friction with Muse?

Today, for example, I can discover something on Instagram, let's say mithai, click through to WhatsApp, place an order and make a purchase. I am pretty sure that with AI, and eventually agentic AI leading to payments, we will find ways to create more integrated experiences.

As far as our apps and how they work together as an ecosystem are concerned, we are very consumer-centric in what we do. We do not want to keep these as separate experiences.

We need to make sure that we deliver on our product promise. That is really our intent — delivering personal superintelligence to every single person on this planet, which is Meta's vision.

It is difficult for me to comment on other product experiences or how each one will perform. Ultimately, consumers are going to vote with their fingers, as we say.

Whatever we do with our strategy and our agent, let's call it Muse for the moment, it has to play a stellar role in terms of product promise and product delivery — what it can actually do for you and me.

It could be something as simple as ordering food or coffee, or even planning an itinerary. Going forward, through connectors, agents could also book tickets for you. For example, if you are planning a trip across multiple cities, the agent could help arrange flights, trains, buses and hotel accommodation.

Our endeavour will be to bring similar experiences to India when we launch here. As I said, the idea is to put personal intelligence at everyone's fingertips.

In markets where we have launched, we are seeing several leading retail chains and service providers coming on board. For instance, companies such as Walmart and Uber have signed up in the US. You can actually book a cab without having to go to another app.

In markets where Muse has already been launched, what has been the feedback?

It can play a pivotal role in how we manage our everyday lives. These are some of the early use cases we are seeing in markets where the product is already available.

It is not just about commerce. It is really about how an AI agent can become a good personal assistant to each individual, depending on their needs.

We are almost at the end of the year. If you were to identify the three biggest areas of focus for Meta in India for the coming year, what would they be?