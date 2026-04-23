PayU is a bet on digital commerce in India, says CEO Anirban Mukherjee

Q. From a Mindgate view, what would the next phase of growth entail?

There's a chance to provide better TPAP solutions. Mindgate provides that today, but there's a way of taking it to the next level. Many merchants want to become TPAPs, and we help them do that in a manner where we hand-hold them through compliance. Beyond that, there are solutions that PayU has built: loyalty, fraud risk management, and core solutions. In UPI, there is a chance for other smaller banks who are not yet big players to actually join the game. Then, there is a CL (credit line) on UPI. These solutions need a lot of work. The company is seeing steady momentum across its core segments, while its technology platforms like Mindgate and Wibmo continue to see growing adoption, including from international markets.