PhysicsWallah eyes PAT growth in Q3, says cofounder Prateek Maheshwari

Fundamentally, it is coming from both businesses — online as well as offline. Every additional student contributes to the bottom line. So, profitability grew from 6 per cent to 12 per cent, while revenue growth was 33 per cent in our online business. Offline also grew by 14 per cent, and profitability showed a 6 per cent improvement in our offline business. As we scale, revenue is flowing into the bottom line.

The shareholders’ letter says profitability improved, driven by operating leverage. What kind of factors are contributing to this?

Education technology company PhysicsWallah expects to achieve group-level profit after tax (PAT) profitability in the third quarter (October-December/Q3) of 2026-27 (FY27), said cofounder Prateek Maheshwari . Speaking with Udisha Srivastav in New Delhi after the company’s earnings call on Friday, Maheshwari also discussed the company’s offline expansion, acquisitions, and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Edited excerpts:

We are very confident that we will achieve net-level PAT profitability in Q3. Again, that is the nature of the business; Q3 becomes the strongest and biggest quarter for the company. In terms of projections, at the group level, we will deliver a good PAT.

You had earlier said that profitability will come in FY27. Is there a specific quarter that you are targeting to hit the mark?

The second leverage is coming from the percentage of overall costs, including people costs, marketing costs, and almost all other cost heads. The leverage has started flowing in.

We haven’t zeroed in on any asset at this point. It is a year-long plan to have one online asset with us, but that is not a hard-and-fast rule. The core strategy for partnering any online player is either categorical expansion or geographical expansion, which we have done in the past. Xylem was a geographical expansion, while Utkarsh was a categorical expansion.

As for your offline centres, is there a target that you have set?