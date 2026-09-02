Pine Labs appoints former Razorpay executive Jayaram Karthik as COO

Pine Labs appointed former Razorpay executive Jayaram Karthik as the company’s chief operations officer (COO) on Wednesday.

The company said he will lead operations and merchant experiences across India and international markets. He brings over 25 years of experience across operations, risk, analytics, and technology.

“Today, Pine Labs operates across more than 20 countries and building a unified operational excellence model is now central to how we scale that footprint. Jayaram's deep expertise in streamlining complex operating processes for high-growth businesses will help us strengthen the foundation required for our next phase of global growth,” said B Amrish Rau, chief executive officer (CEO), Pine Labs.